Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could launch "Final Plea" program to save at-risk animals

A new proposal aimed at saving more animals at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter could soon give the public a last chance to adopt pets facing euthanasia.

The Sacramento Animal Well-Being Commission is backing a six-month pilot program called a "Final Plea" policy, designed to increase visibility for at-risk and senior animals before they are euthanized.

Under the proposal, the shelter would use social media and other digital platforms to spotlight dogs and cats considered at the highest risk, giving potential adopters more information and more time to step in.

"Final Plea is an opportunity to increase transparency at the city level, to give the public an opportunity to know what animals are at higher risk of being euthanized," said Ignacio Barragan, a member of the Sacramento Animal Well-Being Commission.

The proposal comes as euthanasia numbers at Front Street Animal Shelter have risen in recent years.

"I think it's even more tragic to know that last year, Front Street and shelters had to euthanize 2,000 animals," Barragan said. "I think that number is tracking for this year, and it's probably going to be higher."

Supporters of the policy say the alerts could help connect more animals with permanent homes while also increasing public awareness about overcrowding and shelter capacity issues.

A similar system is already in place at Sacramento County's Bradshaw Animal Shelter, which regularly posts "final plea" notices online for animals in danger of being euthanized.

"It's an opportunity to advertise the welfare of those animals that are at the highest risk of losing their lives so that the people and the public that are going there can take that information and choose if they want to prioritize that when selecting another animal to join their family or not," Barragan said.

The proposed pilot program still needs approval from the Sacramento City Council before it can take effect.