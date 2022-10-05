Front Street Animal Shelter at capacity, waives pet adoption fees through October 7
SACRAMENTO - The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is making it a little easier to adopt a pet.
On Tuesday, the shelter announced on social media that it's at capacity, and through October 7, all pet adoptions are free. The shelter says nearly 100 animals are looking for a new home.
For information about adopting, visit the shelter's website, here.
