Front Street Animal Shelter at capacity, waives pet adoption fees through October 7

SACRAMENTO - The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is making it a little easier to adopt a pet.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced on social media that it's at capacity, and through October 7, all pet adoptions are free. The shelter says nearly 100 animals are looking for a new home.

For information about adopting, visit the shelter's website, here.

