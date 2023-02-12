From fire lines to film sets, this Sacramento paramedic sports uniform on camera and off

SACRAMENTO — A rush down the fireman's pole and buckling up in a fire engine are in a day's work for Sacramento firefighter paramedic Matthew Jain.

"To come away knowing that I helped somebody. I grew as a better part of a team helping people in the community. That continues to draw me to the fire service," said Jain.

If he looks familiar, it may not be because he's been your neighborhood firefighter for the last two decades. You might have seen him on some of your favorite television shows, and his role on screen isn't far off from his day job. Jain has played an EMT on several popular shows including General Hospital, Station 19, and 13 Reasons Why.

"Being able to be creative and play and have some fun in a different way that's not so serious is really a life balance piece for me," Jain told CBS13.

Jain said he dreamed of being an actor from the time he was just six years old.

"I saw the kids having so much fun on these tv shows. I was like, I want to do that. I want to be a part of this fun, light-hearted role," he said.

But it wasn't until he was 19 years old working in a local store bagging groceries, that a new dream was born. Jain says he often saw firefighters buying groceries for the firehouse. And one day, he decided to ask them what they thought about their career choice.

"He said he loved his job and if he had a chance to do it again, he'd choose the same job. And as a 19-year-old no one had ever said that about their job," Jain recalled.

That's how he got started as a Reserve Firefighter. And as if two careers aren't enough now, Jain holds a bachelor's degree, five associate degrees and is currently working on his third master's degree.

"It looks like a lot of things and a lot of letters behind a name but really it just tells the world that I'm a nerd," said Jain.

The firefighter paramedic-turned-actor said whether he's in uniform on screen or off, they both play an important role in his real life.

"They fulfill two different parts of me. They're both meaningful jobs. They're just meaningful in different ways," said Jain.

He's been a consultant on several television shows and Hollywood films. After he wraps up his third master's degree this summer, he plans to pursue a doctoral program.