Dramatic video shows Central California firefighters rescuing man, dog from canal

A man clung to the steep side of a Fresno canal while holding onto his dog Tuesday after jumping into the water to rescue the animal.

Fresno firefighters responded just after 2 p.m. near E. Olive and N. Glenn avenues after receiving reports that a person had been swept away in the canal while trying to rescue his dog.

With help from a Fresno Police Department helicopter, crews located the man downstream on the Dry Creek Canal, clinging to the sides while holding onto the dog.

Video from the rescue shows several firefighters using a rope to lower themselves down the steep concrete wall of the canal before reaching the pair.

Crews then used a ground ladder to help bring the man and dog to safety.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries he suffered while in the canal, the Fresno Fire Department said. The dog was not hurt and was reunited with a family member.

Fire officials warned that canals can become dangerous quickly because of fast-moving water and strong currents, as seen in the rescue video.

The Dry Creek Canal flows through Fresno as a branch of the Kings River.