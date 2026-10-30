Freeport Bridge closures set for November after delays

The Freeport Bridge, which connects Sacramento and Yolo counties, will be closed during the daytime on weekdays throughout November.

Starting Nov. 2, the bridge will close to vehicle traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will reopen each evening and remain open on weekends.

Crews will be making structural repairs to the bridge. Yolo County supervisor Oscar Villegas said the project has already faced some delays, and finding a time to schedule the work has been challenging.

"Timing of the work that's going to be done, when the contractors are available," Villegas said. "So unfortunately during the summer months, which I think would have been better, it didn't work."

While officials have struggled to find a good time to implement the closure, local business owners remain somewhat concerned that the closure will impact their profits.

Chris Bui owns Freeport Bait, a tackle and bait shop near the bridge. He said he is worried that the bridge closure might drive some of his customers to other businesses.

"They probably going to go somewhere else that is more convenient," Bui said. "So if they come here, and the bridge is closed, they're going to have to turn around."

Despite these concerns, Bui said he understands the need for the closure, and he hopes to continue to lure customers into his shop while the bridge is closed.