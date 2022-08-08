Free monkeypox vaccine clinic offered at Sacramento LBGT Community Center

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento LGBT Community Center will host a free monkeypox vaccine clinic on Monday.

Vaccines will be given out for free and will be by walk-ins only. It's scheduled to start at noon and run to 4 p.m.

Monkeypox vaccine clinics have been seeing a rush of people, like one last week in San Francisco that saw dozens of people lining up early in the morning.

Nationwide, as of Monday, there are now more than 7,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox. According to the Department of Public Health, California accounts for just over 1,300 cases.

The virus primarily spreads by skin-to-skin contact or exposure to contaminated clothing or bedding.

Another clinic is scheduled at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Details can be found on the center's Facebook page.