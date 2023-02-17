Franklin Boulevard bridge over Mokelumne River set to be replaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The Franklin Boulevard bridge over the Mokelumne River in Sacramento County is closed as its set to be replaced.
Construction on the new bridge is expected to start in late May or early June.
It's set to reopen after the project is completed later this fall.
Detours are in place: Heavy trucks going southbound will take Twin Cities Road to Interstate 5, while northbound trucks will detour at Walnut Grove Road.
Passenger vehicles can use Desmond Road.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.