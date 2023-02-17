Franklin Boulevard bridge over Mokelumne River set to be replaced

Franklin Boulevard bridge over Mokelumne River set to be closed

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The Franklin Boulevard bridge over the Mokelumne River in Sacramento County is closed as its set to be replaced.

Construction on the new bridge is expected to start in late May or early June.

It's set to reopen after the project is completed later this fall.

Detours are in place: Heavy trucks going southbound will take Twin Cities Road to Interstate 5, while northbound trucks will detour at Walnut Grove Road.

Passenger vehicles can use Desmond Road.