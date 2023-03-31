Watch CBS News
Four people killed in head-on crash near Manteca

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Four people were killed in a head-on collision that happened early Friday morning. 

The crash happened at around 12:25 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near French Camp Road, according to the CHP.

The CHP says The driver responsible for the crash was going the wrong way on the highway when she collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene. The three occupants of the vehicle she hit also died in the crash.

Authorities suspect that the driver responsible for the crash was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They say the driver was originally involved in a crash with a U-Haul on northbound Highway 99 before driving the wrong way on the highway.

Highway 99 was closed for several hours after the accident but reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m. The area of the crash is approximately 6 miles north of Manteca.

The CHP will release a complete incident report on the accident soon.

