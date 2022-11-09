Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; Ordered to stand trial for attempted murder

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail 03:34

SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.

After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting.

"I just feel blessed, you know," Velasquez said as he walked to a waiting SUV. "I'm ready to go home, to go be with the loved ones, family, friends and to make something positive out of this whole situation."

"Thank you to everybody who had my support, I love all of you."

The 40-year-old Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder, three counts each of assault with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon and three associated gun-crime charges.

Authorities said Morgan Hill police received word around 3 p.m. Feb. 28 of a shooting near the intersection of Cochrane Road and Butterfield Boulevard.

Responding officers arrived to find Paul Bender, Goularte's stepfather, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Velasquez followed Bender's vehicle because Goularte was inside. At the time of the shooting, Bender was driving Goularte to obtain an electronic monitoring bracelet that was a condition of his release from jail.

Velasquez chased the victim's vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, for 11 miles before ramming into it.

After the collision, authorities said Velasquez opened fire on the vehicle with a handgun, hitting Bender. Goularte's mother, who was in the vehicle, called 911.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, three days earlier, Goularte Jr. was arraigned on a charge of a lewd and lascivious act with a child, based on claims that he abused Velasquez's child at a San Martin home daycare run by his mother.