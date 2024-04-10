Former NBA player Ben McLemore arrested on multiple sex abuse charges

PORTLAND - Former NBA player Ben McLemore was arrested Tuesday night outside of Portland on multiple sex abuse charges, including rape, authorities said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said its deputies arrested McLemore Tuesday night and he was transported to the Clackamas County Jail Wednesday morning where he was scheduled to be arraigned later in the day.

Court documents show McLemore was arrested on four felony charges, which stemmed from an incident on October 3, 2021, CBS affiliate KOIN reported. Those charges include first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

McLemore played five seasons for the Sacramento Kings, who drafted him seventh overall out of Kansas in 2013.

He went on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers before his final season with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.

McLemore's next scheduled court appearance is July 1 and he is being held on a $500,000 bail.