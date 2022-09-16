Former caregiver Edgar Burgion pleads no contest to felony child abuse charges

SACRAMENTO - A former caregiver accused of physically abusing a child with cerebral palsy has pleaded no contest to felony charges.

Edgar Gomez Burgion was a licensed vocational nurse and part-time caregiver to the victim, 13, who has cerebral palsy and required 24-hour care. In November 2021, a home surveillance camera caught Burgion "violently lifting and throwing the victim in his bed" and caused multiple injuries to the victim who is severely mentally and physically disabled, the Sacrament District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Burgion was arrested on six counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count of attempted offense because of disability, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassman. He eventually pleaded no contest to two charges of felony child abuse. He faces up to three years and four months in prison.

Sentencing is set for October 14.