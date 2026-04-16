Former Cal Fire captain sentenced to life for killing fiancée, child in Cameron Park shooting

A former Cal Fire captain was sentenced to two life sentences for the killing of his fiancée and her son last year in Cameron Park, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Darin McFarlin's two life sentences will be served consecutively and come without the possibility of parole, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said. He also received an additional life term, 50 years to life and 15 years for the murder of Marissa Divodi-Lessa Herzog and her 7-year-old son.

McFarlin was a Cal Fire captain with the Amador-El Dorado unit.

On Aug. 21, 2025, prosecutors said McFarlin, Divodi-Lessa and her two children sat down to watch a movie about a firefighter who was struggling with his personal life. Prosecutors said McFarlin became angry at the movie and stormed off.

His fiancée followed him to his room, where an argument took place. Prosecutors said McFarlin then strangled her before she was able to escape the room, saying she was going to call police to report domestic violence.

McFarlin then grabbed a gun and followed Divodi-Lessa to the dining area, where he found her on the phone with a family member. Prosecutors said McFarlin struck her over the head with the fun, checked the phone and shot her in the head while the 7-year-old and 9-year-old were in the room.

Prosecutors said McFarlin then shot and killed the 7-year-old boy. The 9-year-old ran around a kitchen wall and McFarlin later told her to escape through the dog door, prosecutors said. The daughter was later located safe.

McFarlin placed his phone on airplane mode, left the area and was later arrested in Mono County.

Seven statements were read during the court hearing, including a statement from the 9-year-old girl.