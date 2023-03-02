Foresthill staple collapsed in winter storm, community rallies

FORESTHILL -- A staple in the Foresthill community, Carpenters Place Gym, was destroyed by the recent winter storm due to snow and wind carried through the area under blizzard-like conditions this week.

The family-run business was created more than two decades ago as a fitness center, a church, a community gathering space, and overall, a spot for all to come. Most recently, in the 2022 Mosquito Fire that burned to the edge of the town, Carpenters Place Gym was used for staging and a community gathering spot for those who needed it during the fire.

"My Dad's heart was that God would use it for the community... I just hope he finds a way to do that again," said Rachael Scott, a member of the family that owned and created the space.

The building collapsed outside of business hours. Scott's family wrote on social media they are not sure when they will reopen as they are just beginning to assess the damage, safely. Scott told CBS13 their family is "devastated" about the loss, but is grateful for the outpouring of support they've received online. Scott said she read the public comments of memories and well-wishes to her mother, emotional, at the town's heart.

"This quirky recognizable building... is by no means the heartbeat, the people of Foresthill are truly the heartbeat," said Scott, "We're just praying for the pastor and the people that meet there that they're able to find a space."

Before the Foresthill High School's gym was complete, Carpenters Place Gym was open to the students to use as their home space. A quilting group meets there weekly to knit quilts for those who are sick, Scott said. These are the memories and community events that made the space so special and a staple.

"Our family has a firm foundation in the lord, so we just know that God has his hands in this. Our immediate thoughts are for the people, not for the building not for the business, for our employees, and especially for the kids that work out after school. Hoping they'll find places to work out," said Scott.

We are a family run business who has been so fortunate to serve Foresthill for over 20 years. We have suffered a catastrophic loss as some of you may have heard. At this time we are closed and unsure of anything. We have been a fitness center, church, staging for wildfires, gym for the high school, hosted community events like trunk or treat and more. Please pray for us and allow us time to find a way forward. We are so grateful that we were closed and not open for business when it happened. Thank you everyone who has supported us through the years and we appreciate your encouragement and prayers during this time.

Foresthill community members gave firewood, gas, and food. That Scott said, the community and the comradery within the town are what define the heartbeat of Foresthill.