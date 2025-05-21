2 hikers airlifted after getting lost near Foresthill

FORESTHILL — Two hikers are alive and well after being rescued from a remote area outside of Foresthill in California's Placer County.

It happened Friday afternoon along the Mumford Bar Trail, about 20 miles from Foresthill. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the hikers lost the trail and ran out of food.

Fortunately, they had a GPS device and were able to send out an emergency text for help. In a series of messages, dispatchers instructed the pair to shelter in place overnight while a search and rescue team was assembled.

Crews located the hikers early the next morning, but due to their condition, they were airlifted to safety.

The sheriff's office says this is an important reminder to always be prepared before hitting the trails, especially in remote parts of the Sierra. Being equipped with the right gear and emergency tools could buy you time and even save your life.

"There are places all across Placer County and the Sierra where you're not prepared for what you're about to encounter. So educating yourself on that, really reading up on the trails, and knowing what you're getting into before you do something is paramount," said Elise Soviar, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

If you plan on hiking, the Placer County Sheriff's Office recommends:

Bringing enough food and water for at least 24 hours

Wearing proper shoes and clothing

Researching your trail ahead of time

Telling someone where you're going and when you plan to return

If you're headed to a more remote area, consider carrying a satellite phone or GPS tracking device. In this case, it made all the difference.