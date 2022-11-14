Foreigner's farewell tour sets August 2023 date in Wheatland

WHEATLAND – Rock band Foreigner has announced their Farewell tour, and a Central Valley stop has made the list.

Known for their hits "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero" and "Urgent," leader and founder Mick Jones announced the tour dates on Monday.

"While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere," Jones said in a statement.

Eighties hitmakers Loverboy are slated to be the opening band.

Foreigner has a date set at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Aug. 23, 2023.

Tickets are set to go on sale Nov. 18.