Watch CBS News
Local News

Foreigner's farewell tour sets August 2023 date in Wheatland

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/14/2022
CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/14/2022 03:45

WHEATLAND – Rock band Foreigner has announced their Farewell tour, and a Central Valley stop has made the list.

Known for their hits "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero" and "Urgent," leader and founder Mick Jones announced the tour dates on Monday.

"While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere," Jones said in a statement.

Eighties hitmakers Loverboy are slated to be the opening band.

Foreigner has a date set at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Aug. 23, 2023.

Tickets are set to go on sale Nov. 18. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 9:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.