Homes and cars hit in Sacramento County neighborhood after dozens of shots fired

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
No one was hurt, but several homes and vehicles were hit by bullets after a shooting in Sacramento County early Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Everest Way, a little off of Interstate 80, just after 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies say they found over 30 rounds had been fired in the usually quiet neighborhood.

Deputies say at least two homes were hit by the bullets, along with two to three vehicles. No shooting victims have been found.

Exactly what led to the shooting is still under investigation. 

