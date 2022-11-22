Watch CBS News
Local News

Food giveaway helps Sacramento City Unified families ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

By Rachel Wulff

/ CBS Sacramento

Food drive helps Sacramento City unified families in need
Food drive helps Sacramento City unified families in need 01:43

SACRAMENTO — A food giveaway for Sacramento City Unified School District students and their families has been a big help when many are hurting this holiday season.

Even though school is out, Sheila Evans and her crew were still serving lunch.

"No ID, no enrollment, you can just come up while supplies last and grab your food," Evans said.

Will C. Wood Middle School was one of a half dozen Sacramento City Unified schools providing food this Thanksgiving holiday week.

A 72-year-old disabled man on crutches walked up with his grandson.

"We do appreciate all the people who give donations and help the poorer people. I know the situation right now is very hard and difficult," the man said.

The district said the food was provided through a partnership between several agencies

"Yearly, we're getting donations from the Sacramento Food Bank and family services. This year, Smith Farms stepped up, Gotham Greens stepped up, our staff always steps up," a district official said.

The food reportedly ran out before the event was scheduled to end.

If you missed Monday's event, there will be two more of these the two Wednesdays after Christmas.  

Rachel Wulff
rachel-wulff-cbs-web-headshot.jpg

Reporter Rachel Wulff reports weekdays for CBS13.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.