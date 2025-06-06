Folsom Zoo Sanctuary asks for public's help in naming its new bear

The Folsom Zoo Sanctuary has taken in a new bear, and the public can now help choose its name.

Back in March, the Folsom Zoo welcomed a bear named Herbie after the closure of a different Northern California wildlife facility.

Herbie was living with a female bear at the other facility, but for some reason the other handlers wanted the pair to go their separate ways.

Circumstances changed, however, and the female bear has since joined Herbie at the Folsom Zoo.

Don’t miss your chance to help name the zoo sanctuary’s newest resident! The new Eurasian Brown Bear is enjoying her... Posted by Friends of the Folsom Zoo Inc on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Now, the zoo is asking for the public's help in choosing the female bear's name.

For a minimum donation of $5, people can vote for either Matilda, Petunia or Magnolia as the bear's name.

The Folsom Zoo Sanctuary is home to dozens of animals. The zoo's summer hours run Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.