Folsom neighborhood evacuated, school shelters in place due to gas leak

FOLSOM – An elementary school in Folsom sheltered in place and a neighborhood was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak, firefighters said.

A portion of Kerslake Circle and Walden Drive were evacuated and Gold Ridge Elementary sheltered in place after a two-inch line was severed on Wednesday, the Folsom Fire Department said around 11 a.m.

PG&E has responded to the scene and the leak was secured.

The evacuation and shelter-in-place were lifted sometime around 11:15 a.m.