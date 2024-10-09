Watch CBS News
Local News

Folsom neighborhood evacuated, school shelters in place due to gas leak

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Gas leak secured in Folsom neighborhood
Gas leak secured in Folsom neighborhood 00:19

FOLSOM – An elementary school in Folsom sheltered in place and a neighborhood was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak, firefighters said.

A portion of Kerslake Circle and Walden Drive were evacuated and Gold Ridge Elementary sheltered in place after a two-inch line was severed on Wednesday, the Folsom Fire Department said around 11 a.m. 

PG&E has responded to the scene and the leak was secured.

The evacuation and shelter-in-place were lifted sometime around 11:15 a.m.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.