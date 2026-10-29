Folsom senior living community hosts trick or treat event for seniors

A Folsom senior living community opened its doors Thursday night for a special night of trick or treating, with residents finding joy in the costumes and energy of participating children.

Brookdale Senior Living Folsom said that it tries to make Halloween fun for its elderly residents by inviting family members and local children to the premises, but the event is open to the public.

"I think putting kids and seniors together is wonderful, it's a really warm experience," Shari Kranig, the executive director of the community, said. "They love seeing all the kids. I think it brings them a lot of joy."

Holidays can be a lonely time for older adults. Residents at the community look forward to the chance to see children dressed in bright costumes trick or treating — and maybe even doing some themselves.

Residents say that it's important to enjoy festive times like this

"Enjoy what you do as a child, because it won't last forever," said Jo Ann Bodlak, a resident of the community.

Brookdale said it purchased roughly 50 pounds of candy for Halloween festivities this year.