City of Folsom to check residents' trash bins to make sure they're separating garbage properly

The City of Folsom Waste and Recycling Division will be peeking into people's trash bins next week to make sure people are separating their waste properly.

It is part of the city's annual Route Review program that is mandated by the state in Senate Bill 1383, which, along with the Folsom Municipal Code, requires residents to place recyclables, organics, and garbage in the appropriate collection bins.

"Sometimes we also get stats like you are doing a good job or you can do this," said Roopa Plapetta, who lives in Folsom.

Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino said this is not about enforcement, but education. No one will be receiving fines during these reviews.

"We don't want to be the garbage police, but this is something that the state of California has required," said Aquino.

The city crews will either leave behind a "keep up the good work" tag or an "oops" tag if more than 10% of the visible contents when they peek inside are contaminated.

"It is taking what was once thought of as waste and turning that into a resource," Aquino said.

Each resident has a grey, green and blue trash bin. Waste that cannot be recycled or composted goes in the grey bin, organics such as food scraps or yard waste go in the green and recyclables get tossed in the blue.

"A little confusing, but we will figure it out," said Shilpa Nelakurthy, who lives in Folsom.

The City of Folsom's website can help with that. You can type in what garbage you have, and it will tell you which bin to put it in.

"It's part of their job and also it's good for our country, our city and country," said Plapetta.

The city said it will start these reviews on Monday, Oct. 6, if the weather permits.

It will be conducted in teams who are wearing identification badges between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The crews will not be removing any trash, just looking inside and then leaving a "good work" or "oops" tag.