Folsom State Prison inmate killed; 2 other inmates suspected in attack

Two inmates at Folsom State Prison are suspected of killing another inmate during an alleged attack last week, corrections officials said.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, inmate Brian J. Diguez was attacked by two other inmates in the prison's dayroom around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said prison staff were able to quickly quell the incident and initiated life-saving measures on Diguez.

Brian J. Diguez California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The 34-year-old was taken to the prison's triage and treatment area. Diguez was pronounced deceased by the Folsom Fire Department at 7:09 p.m.

Corrections officials said Diguez was received from Los Angeles County on July 25, 2016. Diguez was serving a 21-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement of Street Gang Act in commission of a serious felony.

Officers were able to recover two weapons made by inmates from the scene.

Two inmates, identified as 48-year-old Boris Bonilla and 32-year-old Carlos J. Duran, were moved to restricted housing pending investigation.

(L-R) Carlos J. Duran, Boris Bonilla California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Bonilla was received from Los Angeles County on May 17, 2012 and is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with multiple enhancements, corrections officials said. Duran was received from Santa Clara County on Feb. 3, 2022 and was sentenced to two years for a parole violation for vehicle theft with prior vehicle theft convictions.

No additional injuries were reported.

CDCR said Saturday that officials limited movement in the area where the attack took place to facilitate the investigation. The prison's Investigative Services Unit, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and the county's coroner are investigating.