Sacramento RT light rail train struck by vehicle in Folsom

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

An investigation is underway after a light rail train was struck by a vehicle in Folsom on Monday morning.

Folsom police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Folsom Boulevard and Blue Ravine Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. Officers say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries, including to people on board the train, were reported, police say.

SacRT has issued a service disruption alert for people trying to get between Historic Folsom and Sunrise along the Gold Line. A bus bridge is in place. 

