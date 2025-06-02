Sacramento RT light rail train struck by vehicle in Folsom

An investigation is underway after a light rail train was struck by a vehicle in Folsom on Monday morning.

Folsom police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Folsom Boulevard and Blue Ravine Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. Officers say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries, including to people on board the train, were reported, police say.

SacRT has issued a service disruption alert for people trying to get between Historic Folsom and Sunrise along the Gold Line. A bus bridge is in place.