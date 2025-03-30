Teens throw illegal house party at two new and vacant Folsom Ranch homes

Teens take over brand new vacant Folsom Ranch homes in an illegal house party

FOLSOM – Hundreds of teenagers took over two brand new vacant Folsom Ranch homes in an illegal house party Saturday night.

"This is like something out of a movie," said Shelley, who didn't want to give her last name but witnessed everything. "Two hundred-plus kids breaking into a house."

She captured the shocking video showing one teenager after another filing out of two vacant new homes on Happy Hallow Drive, filling the street.

"These are all new people that just moved in so they have probably only been here maybe a couple of weeks," Shelley said. "You could see the kids up inside the second floor. All the lights were on. They were screaming and yelling and just partying."

On Sunday, there was evidence left behind from the illegal party: leftover beer cans on the driveway, alcohol cases inside and handprints on the garage.

Ring video shared with CBS13 showed the kids rolling up and making no attempt to be discrete.

"There was a fight that broke out in the street," said one neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous. "Two kids approached another kid and kind of bombarded him, threw him onto a car hood and he fell onto the floor. It was at that moment that we decided to call the cops."

The neighbor said the brawl was the final straw. Cell phone video from a different neighbor shows when the police showed up and the kids cleared out after neighbors said they called multiple times.

"They showed no respect to the police officer that showed up and they were being destructive," Shelley said.

CBS13 spoke with the owner of the home over the phone who did not know any of this happened until they came out to do the story.

He said that he was in disbelief. They had just painted his new home and he moved in May. He now has a whole lot of questions.

CBS13 went to the Lennar Homes office to get answers but instead was told they had no comment at this time.

"It was a little scary," said another neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous. "It looked like they consumed drugs as well, we could smell it."

That neighbor said they moved here because it seemed safe and quiet, never expecting to see the street swarmed with teens.

Construction for new homes is still happening on the streets, but the completed homes with "sold" signs did not stop the teens from taking over.

It has neighbors questioning: where were the kid's parents?

"People are saying, 'Oh you guys are Karens,'" Shelley said. "I don't think they would feel that way if it was happening in their house they just bought or in your neighborhood."

CBS13 reached out to the Folsom Police Department multiple times but never heard back.

Neighbors think this may have been a social media challenge and hope they can get a security guard to patrol this area from now on.