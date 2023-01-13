Folsom man arrested after indictment for Child Endangerment

SACRAMENTO — A Folsom man has been arrested and indicted on a charge of Child Exploitation.

According to Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, 22-year-old James Fitzgerald was arrested after a federal grand jury charged him with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography. The Jan. 12 indictment was unsealed today after Fitzgerald's arrest.

Court documents say that between October 2022 and May. 2022, Fitzgerald exploited two minor victims "for the purpose of producing visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct. The documents also stated that in January 2022, he used Snapchat to distribute child pornography.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. However, the court will use its discretion to determine any sentence after taking into account applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which consider a number of variables.