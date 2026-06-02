Folsom Highway 50 traffic slowed by concrete truck fire

A concrete truck caught fire on Highway 50 in Folsom on Tuesday morning, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

The incident started a little after 7 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway near East Bidwell Street.

Scene of the fire. CHP East Sacramento

Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but the truck's cab was fully engulfed. No injuries have been reported.

Due to the fire, a SigAlert was issued as several eastbound lanes were blocked during the morning commute. Drivers were advised to expect delays.