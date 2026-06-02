Watch CBS News
Local News

Folsom Highway 50 traffic slowed by concrete truck fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A concrete truck caught fire on Highway 50 in Folsom on Tuesday morning, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

The incident started a little after 7 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway near East Bidwell Street.

cement-truck-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire. CHP East Sacramento

Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but the truck's cab was fully engulfed. No injuries have been reported.

Due to the fire, a SigAlert was issued as several eastbound lanes were blocked during the morning commute. Drivers were advised to expect delays.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue