Folsom schools and car dealership hit in vandalism spree, suspect arrested

A former Folsom High School student has been arrested in connection to a large vandalism spree in the city this week.

Folsom police say, on Sept. 17, offensive graffiti was found around the Folsom High campus. A total of 14 windows had also been found shattered, police say.

Investigators soon learned that another Folsom school, Sandra Gallardo Elementary, had also been vandalized in a similar way.

The next day, Folsom Lake Hyundai at the Folsom Auto Mall was also vandalized. Police say multiple showroom windows had been broken and a vehicle was stolen.

Police say school staff helped investigators identify the suspect as 23-year-old Abel Yemane, a former Folsom High student. Both Yemane and the stolen vehicle were spotted at a motel in the area and he was taken into custody.

Along with wearing the clothing reportedly seen during the school vandalism, police allege Yemane was found with the stolen car's key. Spray paint and rocks were also found after police served a search warrant to his motel room.

Yemane has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a number of felony charges, including vandalism, burglary, and auto theft.