French mastiff born in Folsom vies for recognition at Westminster Dog Show

French mastiff born in Folsom vies for recognition at Westminster Dog Show

French mastiff born in Folsom vies for recognition at Westminster Dog Show

FOLSOM – A top dog hoping for top honors at the Westminster Dog Show next month was born and bred in Folsom.

Beau is a Dogue de Bordeaux, or French mastiff, who's almost four.

Owner Joy Santacera and Beau are prepping for their first trip to the 147th annual Westminster Dog Show May 6-9 in New York City.

"It's certainly an honor to be able to compete in Westminster," Santacera said.

You have to be top five of your breed, earning points at multiple shows, to get an invite.

Beau is a natural.

"He knows when it's time," Santacera said. "He just knows what to do."

It's kind of ironic at 4'11" that Santacera would want a 120-pound dog.

"The breed was actually my ex-boyfriend's favorite," Santacera said.

She ditched the dude but kept the original dog Bella, Beau's mom.

"I had a red convertible and I wanted a dog that looked good with the car," Santacera said.

Beau was one of nine puppies. Joy soon had to trade in her convertible for a mini-van – and upgrade her lifestyle.

She spends thousands on care, maintenance, and dog shows each weekend.

"It's a deluxe dog bath," Santacera said.

As we sat and chatted, it was clear Beau knows how to steal the show.

Joy hopes that translates into more wins and more money from stud fees, which can run $4-5,000.

"With him, he is a 'black mask.' He is what the Dogue de Bordeau would consider rare."

The breed used hundreds of years ago for hunting bears is now hunting for a best-in-breed on a worldwide stage.