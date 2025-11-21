Folsom drivers uneasy as city warns of falling rocks along Greenback Lane

Drivers along a busy roadway in Folsom say they're feeling a little uneasy after new "falling rock" signs went up this week.

Rocks are occasionally making their way onto a stretch of Greenback Lane near Black Miners Bar, the City of Folsom said. The city said it is working on improving the conditions.

"Our public works team is actively advancing a project to stabilize the slope and reduce the potential for future rock movement," the city said in a statement.

City officials say safety is their top priority and that they're currently soliciting bids for the mitigation work.

"It's always something to think about. Plus, I drive that way every day, along with my family, too, so it's dangerous," Max Benigno said.

Some Folsom residents, like Benigno, speculate that the recent storms have something to do with the increased risk of falling rocks.

"It's similar to when old trees fall down, because it's been hot all season and rain comes and loosens them up, so it's probably the same with the rocks," Benigno said.

Thousands of drivers use this stretch of Greenback Lane every day. Some of the rocks are exposed on the hillside.

"It's dangerous for all of us," resident Jessica Ekkelboom said. "They definitely should prioritize it so nothing happens."