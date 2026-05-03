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Folsom crash injures 3, sparks nearby vegetation fire

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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A crash Sunday in Folsom injured three people, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Fire crews responded to the scene near Highway 50 and Prairie City Road and found two vehicles. One of the vehicles was overturned on its roof, and the person had to be extricated.

The other vehicle had caught fire, and Metro Fire said two people were in that vehicle. One of them was in critical condition, and the other had moderate injuries.

Metro Fire said the person in the overturned vehicle was taken to the hospital, along with the others, but did not say their condition.

Crews also extinguished a nearby vegetation fire that was sparked by the crash. 

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