Folsom bar security guard seriously injured after driver allegedly runs him over

A Folsom bar security guard remained hospitalized on Friday after police say a man intentionally ran him over with a pickup truck.

Folsom police said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to reports that a truck had backed into Powerhouse Pub on Sutter Street.

Before officers arrived, the driver drove away from the scene, prompting the business's security guards to chase him on foot.

Moments later, the security guards had caught up to the truck. This is when police said the driver turned the vehicle toward one of the guards, hitting him. The driver allegedly then reversed and ran over the victim a second time before speeding away.

The security guard suffered major injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

Folsom police said detectives were able to identify the suspect and later found him at his home. He was arrested without incident. Officers also executed a search warrant at the residence to gather evidence. His name has not been released.

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and felony hit-and-run.