Flooding at New Colgate Powerhouse triggers employee evacuations in Yuba County

Employees at the New Colgate Powerhouse in Yuba County were forced to evacuate Friday afternoon after a large water pipe failed, sending a surge of water through the facility and sparking a multi-agency emergency response.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the remote Dobbins area between Collins Lake and New Bullards Bar Reservoir. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said it was a large water pipe that broke, causing immediate flooding within one of the site's buildings.

Authorities confirmed that all employees were evacuated, noting that no injuries were reported. Cal Fire's NEU unit also responded to the scene and confirmed to CBS News Sacramento that multiple people had to be rescued.

The Yuba Water Agency, which operates the hydroelectric facility, confirmed that it is actively managing the situation, with crews responding to the scene.

Officials have not yet commented on how or if the flooding might impact power generation or local water delivery. However, Pacific Gas and Electric's online outage map does show thousands of customers were without power in the Dobbins and surrounding areas due to an "unplanned outage" as of 4:40 p.m.

The New Colgate Powerhouse, located along the Yuba River, is a vital component of the region's water and power infrastructure.

"Water from the New Colgate Powerhouse returns directly to the Yuba River, specifically below the New Bullards Bar Dam," the Yuba Water Agency website states. "After passing through the turbines to generate electricity, the water flows into the river system, supporting downstream fisheries and eventually joining the Feather River."

Last August, a contractor died in a fall at a construction site at the facility. A Yuba Water Agency spokesperson said then that the contractor fell down an embankment while operating construction equipment near the powerhouse.