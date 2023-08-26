Watch CBS News
Local News

Five people shot in Pasadena following a fight

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Five people in Pasadena shot following a fight
Five people in Pasadena shot following a fight 00:28

What began as a fight in Pasadena, turned into a shooting leaving five people with gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Pasadena Police Department reported the activity in the area of Raymond and Marengo Avenue between Orange Grove Boulevard and Painter Street. 

Four people were transported by ambulances to hospitals, while one person self-transported.

So far, there is no suspect information.

No further information is available at this time.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 9:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.