Five people shot in Pasadena following a fight

What began as a fight in Pasadena, turned into a shooting leaving five people with gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Pasadena Police Department reported the activity in the area of Raymond and Marengo Avenue between Orange Grove Boulevard and Painter Street.

Four people were transported by ambulances to hospitals, while one person self-transported.

So far, there is no suspect information.

No further information is available at this time.