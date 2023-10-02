Watch CBS News
Firefighters faced with unique challenge while battling South Sacramento house fire

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters had a unique challenge while battling a fire at a South Sacramento home Sunday. 

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in the 5200 block of Corvet Way. When the units arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a two-story home. 

The only person inside the home at the time was able to get out safely. 

The fire department says getting access to the fire was a challenge because there were extreme hoarder conditions inside the home.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

