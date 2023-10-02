Firefighters faced with unique challenge while battling South Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters had a unique challenge while battling a fire at a South Sacramento home Sunday.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in the 5200 block of Corvet Way. When the units arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a two-story home.
The only person inside the home at the time was able to get out safely.
The fire department says getting access to the fire was a challenge because there were extreme hoarder conditions inside the home.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.
