Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant

By Jennifer Bonnett

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.

The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.

October 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

