Firefighters battle commercial structure fire in Mather area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial structure in the Mather area late Tuesday morning.

The scene was along the 3600 block of Lemay Street.

Metro Fire is working a commercial structure fire in Mather. pic.twitter.com/67i9IrO4tI — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 9, 2022

Smoke could be seen coming from inside the building.

Crews had the flames put out a little after noon. No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.