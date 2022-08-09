Firefighters battle commercial structure fire in Mather area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial structure in the Mather area late Tuesday morning.
The scene was along the 3600 block of Lemay Street.
Smoke could be seen coming from inside the building.
Crews had the flames put out a little after noon. No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
