Firefighters battle large warehouse blaze at Stockton recycling center

Richard Ramos
Crews battle warehouse fire on California Street in Stockton
Crews battle warehouse fire on California Street in Stockton 02:53

STOCKTON — Crews were battling a large warehouse fire at a recycling center in Stockton, officials said Wednesday night.

The Stockton Fire Department said the scene of the three-alarm blaze was along South California Street in the southern part of the city. 

A CBS Sacramento camera at the scene captured what was still a very active firefight around 10:30 p.m.

There were no details available on what started the fire and if any injuries occurred.

