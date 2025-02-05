Suspect arrested after fire near Modesto Macy's damages millions of dollars in products

MODESTO – A suspect has been arrested after a fire near Macy's in Modesto caused about $4 million in products to be damaged or destroyed earlier this week, the fire department said.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to the Vintage Faire Mall, where they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the Macy's Women's East store. Crews said the smoke was quickly spreading to the first and second floors.

The fire department learned the fire was located in the store's trash compactor and extinguished it before it could spread into the building's structure.

Modesto Fire Department

Smoke damage from the fire caused about $4 million in products to be damaged or destroyed, firefighters said.

Fire investigators were able to identify a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage. They said the suspect, who was not identified, was later arrested on suspicion of arson by the Modesto Police Department.

The fire department said the air quality in the mall was confirmed to be safe to breathe, including in the Macy's. The food vendors were also inspected and are safe to serve food.

The Macy's Women's East store is closed, but the rest of the mall remains open.