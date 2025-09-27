Watch CBS News
Fire crews respond to duplex fire in Rancho Cordova

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a duplex fire early Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova. 

Metro Fire said they were called for a report of a fire around 3:20 a.m. on Le Ann Drive. 

When fire crews arrived, they found the garage of a duplex home was fully involved and that flames had spread to the home. 

Metro Fire said neighbors were the ones who called 911. And that while crews confirmed the home was empty, neighbors had helped by letting them know the homeowner had already left for work.

The home was found to be empty, and no one was injured. 

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. 

