Fire crews respond to duplex fire in Rancho Cordova

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a duplex fire early Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova.

Metro Fire said they were called for a report of a fire around 3:20 a.m. on Le Ann Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they found the garage of a duplex home was fully involved and that flames had spread to the home.

Metro Fire said neighbors were the ones who called 911. And that while crews confirmed the home was empty, neighbors had helped by letting them know the homeowner had already left for work.

The home was found to be empty, and no one was injured.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.