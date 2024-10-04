Around a dozen displaced after fire at North Highlands apartment complex, Sac Metro says

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Multiple units at an apartment complex in Sacramento County were damaged and about a dozen people were displaced by a fire Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Sacramento Metro Fire says its crews responded to the Pepperwood Knoll Apartments on Lexington Crossing Lane just after 6 a.m., when it was still dark out and people were still asleep, for a fire.

Crews found a "tremendous amount of fire" when they arrived, Sac Metro Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn said. This caused crews to upgrade it to a second-alarm fire.

The fire quickly spread to multiple units with Wilbourn calling it a "high life hazard," so crews made sure everyone made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Crews got inside and were able to save the building, but it was heavily damaged and around a dozen people were displaced, Wilbourn said.

The fire was so strong that it melted the side paneling of a nearby unit.

Sac Metro will assist those displaced by getting help from the American Red Cross.