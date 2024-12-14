Watch CBS News
Fire at Arden Arcade condominium complex displaces 2 children, 2 adults

By Jose Fabian

A fire at a multi-condominium complex in Arden Arcade Saturday displaced four people, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. 

The fire happened at a complex on Via Grande Avenue, around 11:40 a.m.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire, but one unit was moderately damaged by the flames. Another unit had minor smoke damage. 

Metro Fire said two adults and two children were displaced, and they are working with the American Red Cross. 

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

