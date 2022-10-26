Fight erupts outside Turning Point USA event at UC Davis

An event scheduled to take place on UC Davis campus Tuesday night involving a conservative organization was canceled after protesters and counter-protesters clashed outside of the venue.

According to UC Davis, the event was organized by a registered student organization affiliate, Turning Point USA at UC Davis. It featured Turning Point USA contributor and podcaster Stephen Davis.

About 100 protesters and counterprotesters, including some said to be wearing Proud Boys apparel, fought, used pepper spray, and knocked over barricades. Some people used the barricades to beat on the glass of the venue. Student organizers canceled the event out of concern for safety. Student Affairs staff on-site agreed that there was danger if the event continued. They helped to get the speaker and students already inside the venue safely out.

The school issued a statement about the incident, saying, in part:

"The health and the well-being of our community is our priority. In preparing for tonight's speaker and activities, we worked with the students to create a secure environment, including a safety plan, where freedom of speech could be exercised, including for those wishing to protest the speaker. UC Davis Student Affairs staff attended the event to provide education about student expression and to encourage respectful and productive dialogue."