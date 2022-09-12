Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.

According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.

During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.

The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.

Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.