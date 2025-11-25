Fiery crash near Waterford leaves 2 people dead, CHP says

Two people have died after a fiery crash near the Stanislaus County community of Waterford Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says first responders were called to Hickman Road, just north of Cogswell Road, a little after 6:30 a.m. for a reported crash.

Emergency crews found a sedan on fire at the scene. Two people were inside, authorities say.

Investigators believe the sedan was on Hickman Road when it tried to turn right – sending it off of the east side of the road. The sedan then crashed into a concrete irrigation box and caught fire.

Scene of the road closure near the crash. Stanislaus Regional FIU

Both people who were inside the sedan died at the scene, CHP says. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Hickman Road was closed through the early morning hours, but a detour is in place.