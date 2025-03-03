Watch CBS News
19-week-old fetus remains found in Modesto dumpster, sheriff's office says

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Thursday confirmed that the human remains found in a Modesto dumpster earlier this week were those of a 19-week-old fetus. 

After announcing the discovery on Monday, the sheriff's office said a person was detained and being questioned. That person has since been confirmed to be the mother and was cooperating with law enforcement officials. 

The sheriff's office noted that further communications were underway with the family and the mother and that no arrests have been made at this time.

The discovery was made around 3:40 p.m. in a dumpster outside a business along South 9th Street, near Latimer Avenue and just north of the Highway 99 overpass. 

An autopsy was conducted to confirm that the remains were human and to determine the gestational age. 

In announcing the discovery, the sheriff's office issued a reminder to the public that any citizens who are unable to care for a newborn can anonymously surrender a child, without fear of prosecution, to a designated Safe Baby Surrender location.

