Film that aims to educate parents, teens about fentanyl dangers airs in Lodi

Film aims to educate Lodi parents and teens on the dangers of fentanyl

Film aims to educate Lodi parents and teens on the dangers of fentanyl

Film aims to educate Lodi parents and teens on the dangers of fentanyl

LODI – In San Joaquin County, health officials say the trend of overdose deaths from fentanyl is still on the rise. But, one film is trying to educate younger people one city at a time in the county.

The main goal of the film was to start the tough conversation teenagers and parents may have.

In San Joaquin County last year, 167 people died from fentanyl overdose.

This is part of the county's goal to reduce that number.

It's called "Fentanyl High," a 60-minute documentary that follows teenagers, parents and health officials' perspectives on the opioid crisis.

It's something that resonated with parent Ana Marie Mora.

"A lot of information in the movie especially for kids, because I felt like it was at their level so they can understand and be on the lookout," Mora said.

She came to watch the movie with and for her family, who are having the conversation of pills and pressure at home.

"I have two stepsons, and that's one of the reasons we're here, to support him," she said.

"We want to have this opportunity to educate and inform parents," said Daniel Kim, Health Education Programs Coordinator with San Joaquin County Public Health Services.

Kim says showing this film is important to county families.

"This is important for parents to hearing from the voices of the teens what they're experiencing, because fentanyl and opioid drug use is really a complex issue all the way through," he said.

According to the CDC, roughly 70 people nationwide are dying every day from a fentanyl overdose, down from 150 just a couple of years ago.

National numbers are going down, but Kim says the county and state show a different trend.

"From '22 to '23 we saw a decline nationally, but looking at our numbers in the county and the state, unfortunately, our numbers are still going up," Kim said.

This is part of the reason officials brought the movie to Lodi Stadium.

Tickets were free and so were the drinks and popcorn for movie-goers, an incentive to bring more people in. Plus, you could leave with your own box of Narcan.

One of the most important tools in reversing an overdose.

"Making Narcan available for free," said Kim. "The opportunity to make sure this drug opioid is available for emergency. This may be the difference between a life or death."

The next film screening of "Fentanyl High" will be in Tracy.

This is the final stop for the film in San Joaquin County, but officials say they can bring it back if needed.