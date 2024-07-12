FBI searching for 14-year-old Utah girl who vanished in Mexico

How new Mexican president plans to curb crime How Claudia Sheinbaum plans to address crime in Mexico 03:56

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 14-year-old Utah girl who went missing while in Mexico.

Elizabeth Gonzalez, nicknamed Ely, is from Ogden, Utah and was visiting family in Mexico when she vanished. She had been in the country for about two weeks at the time of her disappearance, the FBI said in a news release.

Gonzalez was last seen on June 30, and was reported missing to the FBI on July 1. Surveillance footage shows Gonzalez getting into a taxi in Mexico City on June 30, according to CBS News affiliate KUTV.

Elizabeth Gonzalez. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Special agent Steve Hymas, who works with the FBI's violent crimes department in Salt Lake City, told KUTV that officials believe Gonzalez "was manipulated by an adult to get into the taxi."

Hymas said the search was not a kidnapping investigation, calling it "an investigation into a missing girl at this point."

Investigators believe Gonzalez is still in Mexico, the FBI said.

The agency described Gonzalez as 5"1' tall, 140 pounds, and White-Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie, and black and white Van sneakers when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact the FBI.