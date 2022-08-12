Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system

STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says.

No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report soon revealed fentanyl was in the girl's system, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators believe the girl's father, 28-year-old Stockton resident Dominique Gray, had brought fentanyl into their home. Detectives say Gray got addicted to the drug after he was prescribed opiates to deal with an injury.

Deputies served a search warrant at Gray's home on Wednesday. Substances containing fentanyl were seized, the sheriff's office says, and two other adults – along with a 5-month-old child – were also found living at the home.

Gray and those two other adults – 25-year-old Desiree Krigbaum and 20-year-old Nicholaus Niederbrach – were arrested on felony child endangerment charges. Gray is also facing a charge of murder.

The 5-month-old found at the home and Gray's two other children are now in the custody of San Joaquin County Child Protective Services.