Deadly snake bites are up in California. Here's what to do if you see one.

The sunny skies and warmer weather in California are increasing the chance of seeing snakes, and this year, there's been a big spike in the number of fatal rattlesnake bites in the state.

Rattlesnake deaths are so rare that in most years, there aren't any in California. But so far this year, two people in southern California have been killed by rattlesnake bites, and a third victim was fatally bitten in Mendocino County.

Now, some snake experts are warning people about getting too close to these creatures.

Michael Starkey, executive director of the nonprofit group Save the Snakes, said the warmer weather is bringing rattlers, gopher snakes, and other native species out of their winter slumber, where they are coming in contact with people.

"Around the Sacramento area, we can find them along the American River Parkway, El Dorado Hills, anywhere where there's big patches of open land," Starkey said. "A snake like a gopher snake, you could find them in some parks in the city of Sacramento."

Peter Henry has had some close encounters with rattlesnakes while walking along the bike trail in Rancho Cordova. He said they came out a lot earlier than in past years.

"Mid-February is the first time I saw one out on the trail this year," Henry said.

Other people, like Gary Johnston, who frequent the American River Parkway say snakes are a common sight.

"I've actually had one lunge at me," Johnston said. "It was in some flora, a bush that I couldn't see. It was coiled up."

What should you do if you come across a snake?

"Stopping and giving the snake space is the best thing you can do to make sure everyone is safe, you and the snake," Starkey said.

Starkey said encounters are growing in places where new homes are being built on top of snake habitat areas. He said they're an important part of the ecosystem, and he asks people to call a professional snake wrangler instead of killing them if they are found on people's property.

"It's just another reminder that we need to practice coexistence with wildlife, give snakes space and be aware when we enjoy nature," Starkey said. "That's their home too."

If you have questions about snakes or want to see some in person, the 5th annual Sacramento Snake Festival is taking place this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at Hagan Community Park in Rancho Cordova.