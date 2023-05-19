Woman hit and killed while walking on Highway 50

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A woman has died after being struck by a car while walking on Highway 50, said California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred late Thursday night, just before 11 p.m.

According to the CHP, the 50-year-old female victim from Davis was walking on the right shoulder of Highway 50 westbound, east of Mather Field Road. As she began walking into traffic lanes, a 64-year-old man driving a Toyota was in the second lane of the highway.

The driver was unable to avoid the woman and ended up hitting her.

It remains unknown as to whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

An investigation by CHP Officer Morgan, East Sacramento CHP Office, is underway.